Watch: Rain Takes On “Hidden Singer” Challenge + His Big Fan Shownu Of MONSTA X Performs As Impersonator

“Hidden Singer 6” put the highlight on Rain this week!

The JTBC selection present encompasses a well-known singer competing in opposition to contestants who say they will do an ideal impersonation of the singer’s voice. After they carry out behind curtains, the viewers tries to guess which singers are the impersonators to allow them to vote them out.

Rain appeared on the September four episode, and MC Jun Hyun Moo stated that Rain was essentially the most aggressive artist they’ve had on the present but. “I’m not going to be eradicated,” vowed Rain in his pre-filming interview. “I’ll positively win.” Within the studio, he shared how he’s all the time needed to come back on this system.

“My voice is tough to mimic,” he stated. “Since I’ve used 90 % air and 10 % sound since I used to be born. Let me guarantee you, there’s no method somebody may very well be much like me.” He added, “If I get voted off first, then I’ll head residence.”

The present began together with his music “Dangerous Man” because the efficiency for the primary spherical, nevertheless Rain wasn’t truly performing with the contestants. Jun Hyun Moo and the panel had no concept, in order that they saved searching for him.

Once they realized he’d been watching from the viewers, the panel stated, “I obtained goosebumps” and requested, “Who had been No. 1 and No. 2?” Rain stated, “Even I agree that No. 1 and No. 2 had been related.” He added, “I spotted that I might presumably be eradicated if I make a mistake.”

The second spherical featured his monitor “Love Track,” and the impersonators all earned reward for his or her candy voices and similarity to Rain’s singing.

After the efficiency, the contestants had been revealed. Rain was No. 2, and impersonator No. four turned out to be MONSTA X’s Shownu! Whereas his group members Hyungwon and Kihyun had been on the panel that day, Shownu hadn’t been in a position to inform them due to the present’s guidelines. The panel joked, “You can be a singer.”

Shownu was regarded as an impersonator by sufficient of the voters that he was eradicated. Rain ended up coming in second in that spherical with three votes. It was shared that Shownu had been No. 6 within the first spherical.

Shownu then launched himself as a “Wannabe,” a phrase play on Rain’s Korean stage identify that appears like “Be.” He shared that he’d modified his dream due to Rain and added, “I personally utilized once I discovered that there was going to be a Rain episode.”

“I used to be getting ready to be a swimmer,” Shownu defined. “Whereas I used to be in coaching, the music video for Rain’s ‘Dangerous Man’ got here out. It was the primary time that I assumed, ‘I need to try this.’ That’s why I modified my dream to being a singer.”

Rain shared that he’d seen Shownu 10 years in the past when he was a trainee. “He advised me about his dream,” he stated. “I’m proud as a result of it looks as if he’s made it come true.”

Shownu stated, “It’s an honor to be standing on the identical stage as you. Please purchase me a drink subsequent time.”

Through the present, Shownu additionally danced to Rain’s “Dangerous Man”!

Rain narrowly made it via the third spherical of “The best way to Keep away from the Solar” earlier than the ultimate spherical of “Love Story.” This last spherical of the present contains the viewers voting for who they suppose is the actual singer.

Earlier than the primary and second locations had been introduced, Rain stated, “I’ve made it to the place I’d needed. I’ll be glad even when I’m eradicated.” In the long run, the win went to performer Kim Hyun Woo, and Rain praised him for doing an amazing job.

Rain stated, “I needed to be on ‘Hidden Singer’ however I puzzled if there would actually be somebody who’s much like me. I noticed so lots of them at present.” He then shared that every one the performers that day had been function fashions to him and he promised to make them proud as a singer and performer.

