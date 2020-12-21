Watch: Rain Talks About Love + Gets The Celebrity Moms Dancing In “My Ugly Duckling” Preview

Prepare for Rain to make a enjoyable look on the following episode of “My Ugly Duckling”!

On December 20, the SBS selection present launched a sneak peek of its upcoming episode that includes particular MC Rain. Rain begins the preview by saying with a smile, “I’m lastly showing on ‘My Ugly Duckling.’”

Host Shin Dong Yup mentions the latest success of Rain’s viral hit “Gang,” and whereas a number of of the mothers already know all concerning the chart-topping music, Park Soo Hong‘s mother hilariously asks if “Gang” (pronounced “kkang” in Korean) has one thing to do with “kkang soju” (ingesting soju with none meals on the facet).

Rain quickly manages to get the panel of celeb mothers dancing and laughing as he reveals off his well-known dance expertise. The dialog then turns extra critical as host Search engine optimisation Jang Hoon asks, “How lengthy do you assume the shelf life of affection is?” After taking a second to consider the query, Rain replies, “Is there such a factor as shelf life relating to love?”

Shin Dong Yup later asks Rain what he thinks is “one thing that may’t be disregarded whereas speaking about Rain’s life,” earlier than including, “After all, household—” Nonetheless, Rain cracks everybody up by reducing him off to declare, “It’s meals.”

The subsequent episode of “My Ugly Duckling” will air on December 27 at 9:05 p.m. KST. In the meantime, try the preview beneath!

Watch “My Ugly Duckling” with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now