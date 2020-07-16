Watch: Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi Reveals Captivating And Futuristic Teaser For Follow-Up Track “Naughty”

After making their sub-unit debut with “Monster” this month, Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi has extra in retailer for followers!

Their follow-up monitor “Naughty” comes out on July 20 at midday KST, and it’s stated to incorporate a fab bassline, bouncy beat, and catchy hook. Its lyrics examine the strain felt in an exhilarating relationship to enjoying a recreation of hide-and-seek, and Irene and Seulgi shall be making one other transformation for the monitor.

Try the brand new episode teaser video for “Naughty”!

Solo efficiency movies that includes Irene and Seulgi may also be launched afterward.

The duo will proceed to advertise their title monitor “Monster” on “Music Financial institution” on July 17, “Music Core” on July 18, and “Inkigayo” and July 19.

