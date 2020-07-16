General News

Watch: Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi Reveals Captivating And Futuristic Teaser For Follow-Up Track “Naughty”

July 16, 2020
1 Min Read

After making their sub-unit debut with “Monster” this month, Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi has extra in retailer for followers!

Their follow-up monitor “Naughty” comes out on July 20 at midday KST, and it’s stated to incorporate a fab bassline, bouncy beat, and catchy hook. Its lyrics examine the strain felt in an exhilarating relationship to enjoying a recreation of hide-and-seek, and Irene and Seulgi shall be making one other transformation for the monitor.

Try the brand new episode teaser video for “Naughty”!

Solo efficiency movies that includes Irene and Seulgi may also be launched afterward.

The duo will proceed to advertise their title monitor “Monster” on “Music Financial institution” on July 17, “Music Core” on July 18, and “Inkigayo” and July 19.

Supply (1)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment