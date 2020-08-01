General News

Watch: Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi Shows Powerful Performance In “Naughty” Choreography Video

August 1, 2020
Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi has dropped the choreography video for his or her new observe, “Naughty”!

“Naughty” was launched after the subunit dropped their first mini album, “Monster,” and promoted on numerous music exhibits. The observe drew consideration for its distinctive efficiency and choreography in addition to its catchy refrain.

The brand new choreography video highlights the main points within the efficiency, in addition to the synchronization and chemistry between Irene and Seulgi.

Test it out under!

