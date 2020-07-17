Watch: Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi Takes 1st Win For “Monster” On “Music Financial institution”; Shin Ye Eun And Golden Child’s Bomin Step Down As MCs

The July 17 episode of KBS’s “Music Financial institution” had BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” up towards Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi’s “Monster.” Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi took dwelling the win with a complete of 6,467 factors to BLACKPINK’s 4,810 factors, making this their first win for “Monster.”

Congratulations to Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi for successful at this time! Try the winner’s announcement and their efficiency of “Monster” beneath:

The episode additionally marked the top of Golden Child’s Bomin and Shin Ye Eun’s time as MCs. Shin Ye Eun teared up as she stated, “I’m unhappy that followers couldn’t be right here for this second,” and “It’s tough to place into phrases how valuable this previous yr has been for me. I’m so grateful.” Bomin additionally stated, “Thanks to everybody who watched over us.”

The day additionally featured performances by 3YE, AB6IX, AWEEK, D1CE, DONGKIZ I:KAN, SF9, TOO, VERIVERY, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), XRO, Golden Little one, Moon Xion, GFRIEND, Weeekly, UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk, Large Pink, Jeong Sewoon, and Teen High.

Try the performances beneath!

AWEEK – “1.4.3”

3YE – “Yessir”

Weeekly – “Tag Me (@Me)”

Moon Xion – “Mr. Lonely”

XRO – “Welcome to My Jungle”

TOO – “Rely 1, 2”

D1CE – “Draw You”

DONGKIZ I:KAN – “Y.O.U”

AB6IX – “The Reply”

VERIVERY – “Thunder”

Large Pink – “Burn Out”

Jeong Sewoon – “Say Sure”

Lee Jin Hyuk – “Bedlam”

WOODZ – “Love Me Tougher”

SF9 – “Summer season Breeze”

Golden Little one – “OMG” + “One (Lucid Dream)”

GFRIEND – “Apple”

Teen High – “Loopy”

Supply (1)