Watch: Red Velvet Raises Awareness As “Worldwide Day Of Clean Air” Ambassadors

Red Velvet is the goodwill ambassador for the “Worldwide Day of Clean Air for blue skies”!

September 7 marks the first-ever “Worldwide Day of Clean Air for blue skies,” an annual occasion designated by the United Nations and led by South Korea.

In keeping with the Nationwide Council on Local weather and Air High quality (NCCA) of the Republic of Korea, the “Worldwide Day of Clean Air for blue skies” was created to advertise worldwide cooperation and encourage collective motion throughout the worldwide group to enhance the standard of air.

Within the movies beneath, Red Velvet highlights the risks of air air pollution and talks in regards to the steps the world is taking to unravel the issue. They share other ways to cut back carbon dioxide emissions and ship a hopeful message: “We are able to flip again the clock.”

Try the total clip right here in English!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=muANo2W-lo0

Additionally watch their video in Korean beneath: