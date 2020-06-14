Watch: Red Velvet’s Irene And Seulgi Draw A “Monster” In Teaser For Subunit

Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi are gearing up for his or her subunit!

Again in Could, SM Leisure launched the emblem for Irene and Seulgi’s subunit and confirmed that their mini album can be known as “Monster.” The unit was initially slated to debut in June, however the album was pushed again till July to make high quality enhancements.

On June 14 at midnight KST, Red Velvet shared a brief clip of Irene and Seulgi drawing collectively. The clip is titled “Irene’s little Monster” and reveals Irene drawing a cute cartoon monster character whereas Seulgi provides feedback beside her.

Try the clip under!