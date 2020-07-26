Watch: Red Velvet’s Irene And Seulgi Pair Up With Kang Ho Dong And Shindong To Teach Them Their “Monster” Dance

Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi had been the newest company on the “Ask Us Something” spin-off present!

“After-Faculty Actions” (literal translation) is a spin-off of JTBC’s “Ask Us Something” the place every solid member learns new expertise by means of after-school lessons. First up is Kang Ho Dong, who’s presently trying to discover ways to dance like an idol from Tremendous Junior‘s Shindong, most lately pulling off choreography like EXO‘s “Growl.”

On the present’s third episode, Kang Ho Dong reviewed the fundamental strikes he realized throughout his top notch and commenced training extra superior steps.

Whereas discussing dance duos, Kang Ho Dong and Shindong welcomed Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi as their academics for the day. Since they’re recognized for his or her high-energy choreography, Shindong requested the Red Velvet members how laborious the dance for “Monster” was.

Seulgi defined, “It’s not laborious. Nevertheless, we have now to bop like twins,” that means they must be completely in sync whereas mirroring each other’s actions.

Irene added, “It’s complicated,” as they shared that they swap sides throughout the second verse and in the end must memorize each elements.

They assigned Seulgi’s elements to Kang Ho Dong and Irene’s to Shindong, and the Tremendous Junior member jokingly commented, “Even whereas dancing, Irene’s type of like, ‘Am I doing it proper?’”

After studying the intro portion to “Monster,” Kang Ho Dong and Shindong started studying their respective solo elements.

Shindong’s earlier remark hilariously proved proper when Irene couldn’t bear in mind whether or not there was extra to her solo half or not.

Whereas training the “marionette” a part of the dance, Shindong by chance made Kang Ho Dong fall over. Kang Ho Dong hilariously requested the producers to edit his fall out, calling it ugly, and sluggishly bought again up after he realized everybody else had already begun discussing the choreography once more.

