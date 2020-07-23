Watch: Red Velvet’s Irene And Seulgi Show How To End A Performance + Perform Signature “Aegyo” Song On “Weekly Idol”

Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi not too long ago made an look on MBC every1’s “Weekly Idol!”

On the July 22 broadcast, Irene and Seulgi mentioned, “We have been anxious about approaching the present as a result of we’re the least humorous members of Red Velvet.” The MCs, Tremendous Junior’s Eunhyuk and Kwanghee, assured them, ‘You don’t should attempt to be humorous in the event you can’t. You may simply be right here.”

Irene and Seulgi confirmed the choreography for his or her new track, “Monster,” and took part in a dance battle with the MCs.

Irene was requested concerning the distinction between Red Velvet’s Irene and Bae Joo Hyun (her actual title). She mentioned, “I didn’t know myself, so I requested the workers members. They mentioned Irene is like ‘cheese’ and Bae Joo Hyun is like ‘soybean paste.’ I feel they meant that Bae Joo Hyun has a extra earthy vibe. I can appear a bit chilly at first, however in the event you get to know me, I’m not like that.”

Seulgi mentioned, “I feel that I positively put together extra once I know I’m going to be on TV than I often do.”

Irene, who is called the “ending goddess” for her excellent poses when the digital camera focuses on her face on the finish of a music present efficiency, mentioned, “You need to know your greatest angles.”

Irene and Seulgi then carried out the “Ottoke Song,” a track recognized for its aegyo (over-the-top cuteness) that was pioneered by Oh My Woman’s Hyojung. Seulgi mentioned, “I noticed the method by which Hyojung made the track. It was so cute when she did it. I requested if she was going to disclose it, and she or he mentioned she was. I ought to’ve stopped her. I didn’t know that I must do it.” Irene was additionally nervous about displaying her aegyo, however in the long run each of them did it for the followers.

