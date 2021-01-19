Watch: Red Velvet’s Irene And Shin Seung Ho Bond Over Burgers In “Double Patty” Trailer

The upcoming movie “Double Patty” starring Red Velvet’s Irene and Shin Seung Ho has launched a brand new trailer!

“Double Patty” is a coming-of-age movie about younger individuals chasing their goals and embarking on a relatable journey of development and improvement. Irene stars as Lee Hyun Ji, an aspiring anchorwoman who works tirelessly to realize her dream, whereas Shin Seung Ho performs Kang Woo Ram, a former ssireum (Korean wrestling) athlete.

The trailer opens with a glimpse into the every day lives of Lee Hyun Ji, who juggles her research and numerous part-time jobs, and Kang Woo Ram, who’s seen working at a restaurant and a membership. All of a sudden, the soothing music that accompanies the montage cuts off because the sound of a gurgling abdomen is heard, and textual content that seems on a white background reads, “Have you ever eaten?”

The primary assembly between the 2 foremost characters is then revealed as Lee Hyun Ji asks Kang Woo Ram what he wish to order after he seems on the restaurant the place she works. Kang Woo Ram stutters out, “Are you actually promoting a double patty for the value of 1?” and Lee Hyun Ji clasps her palms behind her as they each face one another in awkward silence.

In the next clips, Lee Hyun Ji mixes collectively a drink and Kang Woo Ram stuffs a hamburger in his mouth. The chemistry between the two leads then begins to develop as Lee Hyun Ji flashes a shy smile after Kang Woo Ram walks into the restaurant. Textual content that flashes throughout the clips reads, “When life received to be an excessive amount of, we met one another.”

Scenes of Kang Woo Ram in coaching are then interspersed between clips of the pair spending time collectively, linking palms collectively in a pinky promise and strolling alongside the shore. Additionally they sing traces from their duet track featured within the OST because the trailer transitions to Kang Woo Ram and Lee Hyun Ji having fun with the cityscape at evening. The trailer involves an finish as Lee Hyun Ji says to Kang Woo Ram, “Let’s go,” to which he replies, “Collectively?” Lee Hyun Ji then smiles at him and says, “Sure, let’s go collectively.”

“Double Patty” is about to premiere in February.

