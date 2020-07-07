General News

Watch: Red Velvet’s Irene & Seulgi Sub-Unit Debuts With Bold “Monster” MV

July 7, 2020
Red Velvet’s first sub-unit has made their debut!

Irene & Seulgi launched their first mini album “Monster” on July 6 at 6 p.m. KST, and the music video for his or her title observe of the identical title was revealed on July 7 at 12 p.m. KST.

“Monster” is a medium tempo pop dance observe with intense keyboard, heavy bass, and highly effective dubstep sounds. The lyrics specific changing into a monster that dances and bothers somebody of their desires.

Take a look at the music video beneath:

