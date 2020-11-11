Watch: Red Velvet’s Joy Shares Dreamy Cover Of George’s “Look At Me”

Red Velvet’s Joy has gifted followers with a brand new cowl!

On November 11, she shared a canopy of George’s “Look at Me” on Red Velvet’s official YouTube channel. To make the quilt, Joy teamed up with indie artist Park Moonchi and filmed on a rooftop with a gorgeous sundown as a backdrop.

George is a Korean singer/songwriter who works primarily within the R&B style. He launched the tune “Have a look at Me” in 2019.

Earlier this 12 months, Joy sang a solo OST for the tvN drama “Hospital Playlist,” which topped charts on the time and is at present nominated for Music of the Yr and Finest OST on the Mnet Asian Music Awards. She additionally collaborated with Crush on the tune “Mayday” this previous summer season.

Try the quilt under!

Try Joy within the drama “Tempted”:

Watch Now