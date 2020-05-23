Watch: Red Velvet’s Seulgi And Irene Show Their Competitive Streak In “Wonderful Saturday” Preview

Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Irene would be the subsequent friends on tvN’s “Wonderful Saturday!”

Irene and Seulgi are scheduled to type Red Velvet’s first subunit. Though the discharge date has not but been introduced, SM Leisure has confirmed they’re engaged on their unit album.

Initially of the preview, Seulgi and Irene are fired as much as full their mission and get the coveted “solo body” (one-shot). Seulgi says confidently, “I’ve by no means misplaced a recreation. We’re the goddesses of video games.” As they battle with the missions, nonetheless, the solid questions their expertise. Nevertheless, this solely makes the ladies extra aggressive and decided to win.

This episode of “Wonderful Saturday” airs on Might 30 at 7:40 p.m. KST.

Try the preview under: