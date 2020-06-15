Watch: Red Velvet’s Yeri and TWICE’s Nayeon Delve Into Their Friendship And TWICE’s Comeback On “Yeri’s Room”

Red Velvet’s Yeri and TWICE’s Nayeon confirmed their particular chemistry on the YouTube actuality present “Yeri’s Room”!

Beforehand, the 2 idols hinted that Nayeon could be the primary visitor on Yeri’s present, and on June 15, the video of Nayeon’s look was launched.

First off, Yeri launched Nayeon as a pal she was drawn to from the primary time they met. Nayeon appeared with a particular present for Yeri, and Yeri expressed her gratitude with a cheerful smile. Yeri revealed that it had been some time since they noticed one another with make-up on and confessed, “To be trustworthy, I used to be actually shocked earlier [when I saw you],” and Nayeon burst into laughter at her honesty.

Yeri promised to advertise TWICE’s new music “MORE & MORE” throughout the episode and Nayeon joked, “Is a Red Velvet member selling TWICE’s new music?” Yeri confirmed heartily, and Nayeon commented she favored that concept and thought it was very cool.

In the course of the Q and A section, Yeri requested Nayeon if she did something to arrange for this comeback. Nayeon shared, “I ate wholesome meals! And I awakened a bit earlier to remain awake extra throughout the daytime. I did that to be wholesome.”

When requested about her first impression of Yeri, Nayeon defined, “There’s this someday we obtained actually shut. I met Yeri within the night, and we frolicked collectively. I had to return to my dorm, and I felt actually unhappy. I believe our curfew was 10 p.m. So we stored speaking till 10 p.m. in entrance of my dorm. We talked for a very long time, and we even shared our secrets and techniques.”

Nayeon additionally talked about occasions when Yeri cheered her up. She shared, “After I’m personally dealing with an issue and feeling down, Yeri is the kind to type of throw phrases at me. It’s like she offers me solutions. She’ll say one thing like, ‘That’s not proper.’”

Then Yeri added, “At any time when I give the impression that I’m having a tough time, Nayeon at all times sends me a textual content. She’s actually candy. We idiot round like this, however once I’m exhausted, she sends me a message, saying, ‘I really like you.’” Nayeon was fast to disclaim it as she laughed in embarrassment, however Yeri clarified that she was touched when Nayeon despatched her “ILY,” and Nayeon agreed to that.

Yeri requested Nayeon about her interest recently, and Nayeon stated, “Discovering scrumptious eating places. If I’m consuming a meal, it must be excellent.”

Then, the 2 idols exchanged their favourite hidden gems from one another’s albums. Yeri shared that she actually likes to take heed to TWICE’s “Strawberry” and “Valuable Love.” Nayeon commented that she likes Red Velvet’s “Sunny Facet Up,” “Kingdom Come,” and “Sweet.”

Watch the total video of Nayeon’s look on “Yeri’s Room” with English subtitles beneath:

