Watch: Red Velvet’s Yeri, APRIL’s Naeun, And Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon Talk About Their Friendship On “Yeri’s Room”

Red Velvet’s Yeri was joined by her 99-line associates, APRIL’s Naeun and Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon, on “Yeri’s Room”!

All three idols have been born in 1999, making them same-aged associates. After introducing them, Yeri defined, “Lots of people are inquisitive about how we met. I first turned associates with Naeun, and he or she was already associates with Doyeon. Ah, evidently Naeun is the cool child.”

Naeun added that she and Doyeon had been in the identical class on the College of Performing Arts Seoul (SOPA). “We have been companions at first, however we turned nearer as soon as we had graduated,” Naeun mentioned. “I launched Doyeon to Yeri as a result of Yeri was an enormous fan of Doyeon.”

Yeri then requested Naeun and Doyeon what that they had been as much as. Naeun talked about APRIL’s summer time comeback with “Now or By no means,” whereas Kim Doyeon talked about her new internet drama “Pop Out Boy!”.

Yeri then requested her company a collection of rapid-fire questions to check their responses. Requested to choose Yeri’s good factors, Kim Doyeon mentioned, “She’s straightforward to change into associates with” and Naeun, after a second of hesitation, mentioned, “Her smile provides you vitality.” Requested what sort of meals she would make her associates, Naeun mentioned, “I’ve some confidence in making Korean meals. Do you want fish? I’ll make you mackerel boiled down in soy sauce.”

The women additionally talked about their ultimate sorts. Naeun mentioned, “I discovered a brand new ultimate sort not too long ago. I actually prefer it once they maintain youngsters. Particularly once they appear actually good at it.” Kim Doyeon mentioned, “I’ve thought of this not too long ago, however I feel that my ultimate sort is somebody like my older brother. He’s actually good at learning.” Naeun and Yeri pinpointed this because the “mental” sort.

Naeun and Kim Doyeon talked about their first impressions of one another at college. Naeun mentioned, “She got here as much as me, bowed, and launched herself formally as I.O.I’s Kim Doyeon. It was like she was speaking to a superior within the army. Since we’re in the identical class and we’re the identical age, I used to be simply going to say ‘hello’ casually, however she spoke so formally.” Though each idols are the identical age, Naeun is Kim Doyeon’s senior within the leisure business.

