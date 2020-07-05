Watch: Red Velvet’s Yeri Makes Surprise Appearance On BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Instagram Live

Red Velvet’s Yeri thrilled followers by unexpectedly becoming a member of BLACKPINK’s Jennie throughout a reside broadcast!

On July 5, Jennie held an Instagram Live broadcast to speak together with her followers after BLACKPINK snagged their first music present win for “How You Like That” at SBS’s “Inkigayo.” She then bought visibly excited as she observed that one of many many individuals tuning in was none apart from Red Velvet’s Yeri.

Jennie’s face lit up as she exclaimed with a puff, “It’s Yerim [Yeri’s given name]! Yerimmie!” She then introduced that she would attempt to join together with her, earlier than addressing Yeri immediately so as to add, “When you’re not in a state of affairs the place you may speak, simply decline my invite.”

Shyly overlaying her face together with her hand, Yeri joined the printed with a high-pitched squeal of embarrassment as Jennie burst out laughing. Jennie stated excitedly, “That is my first time making an attempt this,” and Yeri greeted the viewers by saying, “Hello, guys. You most likely can’t inform who I’m proper now, however that is Yeri.”

JENNIE IS LIVE WITH YERI THIS IS A WIN FOR BLACKVELVET NATION OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/QHaennY76a — ً (@ITGIRLPRINT) July 5, 2020

Yeri went on to ask Jennie, “Unnie, you may inform the place I’m proper now, proper? I wager you may.” Jennie playfully replied, “I feel I can inform instantly. I’m going to say you’re in mattress,” and Yeri confirmed with fun that she was proper.

Earlier than leaving, Yeri confirmed BLACKPINK some further love by busting out into a quick rendition of “How You Like That.” She additionally proudly talked about that she had seen Jennie put on a modernized hanbok (Korean conventional clothes) on that day’s episode of “Inkigayo.”

YERI SINGING HYLT WHILE ON LIVE WITH JENNIE TELL ME IM DREAMING pic.twitter.com/perOJx4JR6 — jada (@jihyofiIm) July 5, 2020

That very same day, Yeri continued to adorably present her help for her good friend by jamming to “How You Like That” throughout her personal Instagram reside broadcast.

Yeri jamming to how you want that’s one thing I by no means knew I wanted ?pic.twitter.com/Nv1qoLxUTJ — anne? (@nlovewthblckpnk) July 5, 2020

Watch BLACKPINK on the most recent episode of “Inkigayo” under!

