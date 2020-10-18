General News

Watch: Refund Expedition Tries On Each Other’s Stage Costumes And Learns Choreography For “Don’t Touch Me”

October 18, 2020
On the October 17 episode of MBC’s “How Do You Play?”, Refund Expedition equipped for his or her music video and debut efficiency of “Don’t Touch Me.”

Jung Jae Hyung, who can be the group’s supervisor as Jung Bong Received, was made the visible director. Yoo Jae Suk (Jimmy Yoo) mentioned, “He studied overseas and is aware of lots,” however the Refund Expedition members had been nonetheless disenchanted. As visible director, Jung Bong Received was named “Seu Bong.”

Yoo Jae Suk prompt that the members attempt on one another’s stage costumes. When Jessi (Eun Bi) introduced out her stage costume for “NUNU NANA,” Lee Hyori (Chun Okay) mentioned, “Who would put on this however Eun Bi?”

Lee Hyori wore one in all MAMAMOO’s Hwasa (Sil Bi)’s outfits for “Twit,” whereas Jessi wore Lee Hyori’s costume for “Unhealthy Women.” Hwasa wore Jessi’s “NUNU NANA” outfit, whereas Uhm Jung Hwa (Man Okay) wore Hwasa’s well-known sheer plastic jumpsuit for “Twit.”

Yoo Jae Suk additionally made the members attempt on stage outfits that had been borrowed from Apink. The members struggled as a result of distinction in sizes and felt awkward on the hole between Apink’s “idea” and their very own.

Later, the members practiced their choreography for “Don’t Touch Me” with Aiki, a preferred choreographer on social media.

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

