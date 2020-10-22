Watch: Refund Sisters Is Ready To Slay In MV Teaser For Chart-Topping Hit “Don’t Touch Me”

Refund Sisters unveiled an MV teaser for his or her hit observe “Don’t Touch Me”!

The quartet consists of Lee Hyori, Uhm Jung Hwa, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, and Jessi, and so they got here collectively after Lee Hyori named the lineup of her dream venture group on the MBC selection present “How Do You Play?”. The present has adopted the 4 stars as they took on new personas and made the dream come true. Yoo Jae Suk, within the persona of “Jimmy Yoo,” is the group’s common producer.

On October 10, Refund Sisters made their debut by releasing the track “Don’t Touch Me.” It turned an instantaneous success because it swept main charts, happening to realize many “good all-kills.”

An thrilling teaser video has now been revealed for his or her music video for the observe! Test it out beneath:

Keep tuned for extra information on the music video.

Watch Refund Sisters on “How Do You Play?” right here!

