Watch: Refund Sisters Play A Prank On Yoo Jae Suk And Give Meaningful Final Performance On “How Do You Play?”

On November 7, MBC’s “How Do You Play?” aired the primary a part of Refund Sisters’ remaining look on the present.

Refund Sisters was a venture lady group shaped on the present after Lee Hyori named her superb lady group members. In October, the 4 members (Lee Hyori as Chun Okay, Uhm Jung Hwa as Man Okay, Jessi as Eun Bi, and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa as Sil Bi) launched the hit single “Don’t Contact Me.” Yoo Jae Suk, in his alter ego as Jimmy Yoo, was the final producer for the group, and Kim Jong Min (Kim Ji Sub) and Jung Jae Hyung (Jung Bong Gained) acted as managers.

Within the November 7 episode, Refund Sisters ready for his or her remaining efficiency collectively in Daejeon. Because it had been two weeks since their debut efficiency on “Music Core,” it took a while for the members to get the strikes down proper. As soon as they had been performed, the members considered what present they need to give Yoo Jae Suk.

Jessi stated, “I feel we must always give him new glasses,” however Lee Hyori prompt they report audio messages for him as an alternative. Additionally they prompt a bicycle, some form of membership, and an costly watch, and Hwasa contributed, “It ought to be one thing that represents us as a gaggle.”

On the “company” workplace, Jimmy Yoo met with the managers and gave them their salaries. Of their contracts, Kim Jong Min had agreed to obtain 18,000 received (about $16) per hour with a bonus of one other 18,000 received if he labored laborious. Jung Jae Hyung had agreed to 2 million received (about $1800) per thirty days with a ten p.c bonus if the group took No. 1.

Consequently, Kim Jong Min obtained 612,000 received (about $550) and Jung Jae Hyung obtained 4.2 million received (about $3700). Seeing that Kim Jong Min was shocked on the distinction, Yoo Jae Suk stated, “Jung Jae Hyung is receiving an excessive amount of for what he did, whereas Kim Jong Min has obtained the fitting quantity for what he did.” Jung Jae Hyung stated that he would use the cash for a hospital live performance, whereas Kim Jong Min stated that he would take pleasure in a “resort trip” on the finish of the yr.

The managers gave out certificates to Refund Sisters as a token of their laborious work. Uhm Jung Hwa, who had taken on the key problem of singing on stage once more after her lengthy hiatus, obtained the “Emotion Award.” Lee Hyori, who performed a “villainous” character within the present, obtained the “Villainess Award.” Jessi obtained the “Final Award” for her blunt and direct persona, and Hwasa acquired the “Admiration Award” for holding her personal amongst her senior artists.

The group additionally talked about their reputation in Korea and overseas. Lee Hyori stated, “I wished to learn the feedback on our music video, but it surely was all in English.” Jessi shared a remark about how 4 generations of Okay-pop had come collectively of their group and stated, “In the USA, feminine artists combat lots. Prior to now, they didn’t collaborate that a lot. They used to combat lots. Like bodily fights and stuff.”

In some unspecified time in the future in Refund Sisters’ assembly with the managers, Yoo Jae Suk started speaking about their schedule. Because the schedule briefing progressed, Hwasa appeared tense, and the opposite members appeared disapproving of her expression, till Hwasa all of the sudden left the room. Uhm Jung Hwa stated, “It should be laborious for her to do two teams without delay.” (MAMAMOO was additionally getting ready for a comeback at this stage.) However Lee Hyori stated, “I feel Jessi stated one thing to her within the morning.” Jessi complained, “What did I say? Why do you at all times take her facet?”

The 2 acquired right into a combat and ended with the 2 leaving the room. Uhm Jung Hwa confirmed indicators of tears and stated, “I want we’d all get alongside,” and adopted them out to resolve the combat, however as an alternative the managers heard Lee Hyori and Jessi’s combat getting extra critical exterior. Because the managers began to freak out, it was revealed that Refund Sisters had deliberate the entire thing as a prank on them.

In actuality, as Lee Hyori and Jessi pretended to “combat” by shouting at one another, they had been holding fingers and having a variety of enjoyable. The members had been additionally busy getting ready a cake and items for Yoo Jae Suk and their supervisor. As quickly as Yoo Jae Suk opened the door to see what was happening, he met Hwasa within the door with a cake and a vivid smile on her face. After the managers realized what was taking place, Jung Jae Hyung heaved a sigh of reduction and clutched his chest.

Yoo Jae Suk stated, “It was so pure that it was laborious to be suspicious. Hwasa’s leaving felt pure, however when Jessi left, I began to assume that this was critical. When Hyori stated, ‘If at present is the final day, I’ve one thing I wish to say,’ I began to panic.” Jung Jae Hyung stated, “When Hyori left, I considered calling the police.” Lee Hyori quipped, “You ought to discover me an performing gig.”

As a result of Yoo Jae Suk had struggled together with his pretend gold bracelets as a part of his costume, Refund Sisters gave him an actual gold bracelet as a present.

The group’s remaining efficiency in Daejeon was at a socially distanced pageant for the Armed Forces Nursing Academy. Attributable to COVID-19 laws, it was the primary time that the group had carried out in entrance of a stay viewers. Enlivened by the group, the members gave a strong and memorable efficiency of “Don’t Contact Me.”

On their means again to Seoul, Uhm Jung Hwa stated, “It was so thrilling and enjoyable to be in entrance of a stay crowd.” Lee Hyori teared up eager about the cheer squad’s efficiency on the pageant and stated, “They give the impression of being so younger and pure. I used to be embarrassed as a result of I assumed I used to be the one one crying, however Uhm Jung Hwa was crying too.”

Refund Sisters’ remaining episode of “How Do You Play?” will air subsequent week on November 14.

