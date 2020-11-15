Watch: Refund Sisters Says Goodbye In Their Final Appearance On “How Do You Play?”

On November 14, MBC’s “How Do You Play?” aired its closing episode with the challenge group Refund Sisters.

In this episode, the 4 members of Refund Sisters (Uhm Jung Hwa/Man Okay, Lee Hyori/Chun Okay, Jessi/Eun Bi, Hwasa/Sil Bi) attended their closing official occasion at a baseball recreation. Though the stadium was not full as a result of social distancing pointers, followers let loose a rousing cheer for the group.

After Refund Sisters carried out their monitor “Don’t Contact Me,” Lee Hyori and Jessi kicked off the sport because the beginning batter and pitcher. Lee Hyori had obtained a particular lesson from Jimmy Yoo (Yoo Jae Suk) earlier than going up as beginning batter, however Jessi by accident threw the ball towards her face, inflicting her to dodge.

On their method to the Olympic Gymnastics Enviornment (KSPO Dome), Lee Hyori requested if Jimmy Yoo was reverting again to Yoo Jae Suk. Jessi stated, “I like Jimmy Yoo higher.” Uhm Jung Hwa stated, “Because of Refund Sisters, I spent a contented and enjoyable summer season and autumn. I really feel like I’ve been healed.”

As solely the members may enter the world, Yoo Jae Suk stated, “The managers will should say goodbye right here.” Lee Hyori stated, “If we come collectively once more, you’ll be with us once more proper?” Jung Jae Hyung stated, “We’ll have to remain wholesome for that.” Kim Jong Min stated, “I loved being your supervisor.” Lee Hyori stated, “Let’s be associates now” and hugged him.

Hwasa, who has at all times remained calm all through Refund Sisters’ promotions, all of a sudden stated, “I hate this form of factor” and confirmed indicators of holding again tears. Jessi teared up and stated, “The place are you going? Why are you want this, Jimmy Yoo? Keep right here.” After some extra hugs and tears, Lee Hyori received issues transferring once more by saying briskly, “Are we going to say goodbye all night time?” The managers and members shook arms and promised to satisfy once more.

The members have been on the KSPO Dome as a result of it had been Refund Sisters’ dream to placed on a live performance collectively. On account of social distancing pointers, the 4 members have been the one ones within the enviornment. Lee Hyori stated, “Let’s fake this place is filled with viewers members.” In the center of the track, the members have been shocked to listen to the sound of cheering and followers singing alongside performed over the audio system. Uhm Jung Hwa and Jessi teared up once more, whereas Lee Hyori and Hwasa smiled in pleasure.

After the efficiency ended, Lee Hyori comforted the members and stated, “We actually wished to carry out. We actually missed this sound, proper?” Jessi joked, “It felt like zombies have been going to come back out. It was scary.” Hwasa added, “I assumed there have been ghosts within the enviornment.”

Uhm Jung Hwa stated, “I used to be actually pleased. Thanks a lot.” Hwasa was moved by her phrases and Lee Hyori stated, “That is the primary time I’ve seen Hwasa cry.” Jessi stated, “I actually need to see our followers. It was an honor to face on the identical stage as Uhm Jung Hwa.”

On the finish, the members bid a farewell to their viewers with Uhm Jung Hwa’s “Ending Credit score.”

Later within the episode, Uhm Jung Hwa and Jung Jae Hyung visited Lee Hyori and Lee Sang Quickly of their house on Jeju Island. Jung Jae Hyung wished recommendation on the track that he was engaged on, and Lee Hyori fulfilled her dream of singing a duet like “My Ear’s Sweet” together with her husband.

Again in Seoul, Yoo Jae Suk made some ramyun with Kim Jong Min, who requested if their administration company had shut down. Extra severely, the 2 talked about their respect for one another as entertainers. Kim Jong Min stated, “He’s like a trainer to me.” Yoo Jae Suk stated, “We began a range present collectively however it was just for a short while.” Yoo Jae Suk recollected the time that an aged girl had not acknowledged him on “Infinite Problem” however had acknowledged Kim Jong Min on “2 Days & 1 Night time.”

Kim Jong Min stated, “I’m pleased and cozy proper now, however I’m frightened that I’ll proceed like this. I’m not married and I don’t have any youngsters. I’m frightened about what occurs after my household are all gone. If I proceed like this, I’ll be alone. I feel I’ll be so lonely.” Yoo Jae Suk stated, “You ought to meet somebody,” however Kim Jong Min stated, “If a detailed buddy introduces me to somebody, and it doesn’t go nicely, then that’s awkward.”

On the finish, Yoo Jae Suk stated, “Let’s not set a date for once we come again [as managers] once more.” Kim Jong Min agreed and stated, “Let’s let it occur naturally.”

