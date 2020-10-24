Watch: Refund Sisters Show The Behind-The-Scenes Of Their Cross-Generation Performance On “How Do You Play?”

The October 24 episode of MBC’s “How Do You Play?” tackled the Refund Sisters perfecting their choreography for his or her chart-topping single, “Don’t Contact Me,” and their debut efficiency on “Music Core.”

In choreography rehearsals, every member was given a reputation tag like present idols put on when practising performances. Uhm Jung Hwa, who beforehand promoted as a solo veteran artist, was happy and mentioned, “I’ve by no means worn considered one of these earlier than.” Lee Hyori noticed hers in pink and joked, “Can I get it modified to gold?”

Yoo Jae Suk (Jimmy Yoo) acquired overvalued when he noticed the members rehearsing. Uhm Jung Hwa praised his producing abilities and mentioned, “Let’s work on the following album collectively too.” Lee Hyori quipped, “I wish to do a duet like ‘My Ear’s Sweet’ with George.” (George Lee is the alter ego of her husband, Lee Sang Quickly.)

After discussing the finances for the music video, Refund Sisters then shared concepts for his or her debut efficiency on the October 17 episode of “Music Core.” Uhm Jung Hwa acquired nervous about having the ability to sync up with the opposite members in dancing, and Lee Hyori reassured her, “When you’re late, I’ll push you to the suitable place.”

Jessi mentioned, “There are some issues by which it’s simpler to go solo. You don’t need to be as cautious transferring round onstage.” Lee Hyori mentioned, “When you’re not cautious together with your actions, you’ll be able to find yourself hitting somebody within the face. In a gaggle, even should you’re doing nicely, if another person isn’t, then it’s a must to preserve doing it.” Uhm Jung Hwa started to emphasize about her weight loss program, and Lee Hyori mentioned, “Earlier than I went onstage for ’10 Minutes,’ I didn’t eat something. I ponder what I hoped to attain again then.”

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, music reveals are being held with out an viewers. Refund Sisters expressed their remorse that they couldn’t carry out to a stay viewers and mentioned, “Typically it appears like I can hear them if I shut my eyes.” Jessi mentioned, “I’ve gotten so used to performing with out an viewers that I get nervous if I see somebody there.”

Within the dressing room, Jung Jae Hyung mentioned, “When Uhm Jung Hwa and Lee Hyori appeared with simply the 2 of them within the shot, I acquired choked up.” Yoo Jae Suk joked, “It’s since you’re getting older,” however added extra critically, “It appeared very cool. You have been seeing legends of the recording trade in a single shot. Jessi and Hwasa are additionally two singers that you’d by no means assume to see collectively on one stage.”

Yoo Jae Suk and Jung Jae Hyung cheered on Refund Sisters as they filmed their introduction and their pre-recording for “Don’t Contact Me.” Again within the dressing room, Lee Hyori shared that she had gotten a supportive textual content from B-Ryong (Rain’s alter ego in SSAK3).

After their recording, the members expressed remorse that they couldn’t do it once more, whereas Hwasa mentioned they may look ahead to the end-of-the-year awards. WJSN CHOCOME, The Boyz, and NCT additionally visited Refund Sisters and Jimmy Yoo of their dressing rooms. Lee Hyori quipped, “All of you must proceed to advertise in your 50s.”

Refund Sisters is a cross-generation woman group whose mixed careers span 70 years in complete. Their ages vary from their 20s to their 50s, and every artist is a star in their very own proper. After their debut efficiency, Uhm Jung Hwa mentioned, “I’m so glad to have been capable of strive one thing new and overlook concerning the burdens of the previous. Thanks.” Lee Hyori and Jessi teared up at her phrases, whereas Hwasa suppressed her personal tears with a smile.

Watch “How Do You Play?” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)