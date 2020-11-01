Watch: Refund Sisters Shows How They Made Each Member Shine In Filming Their “Don’t Touch Me” MV

The October 31 episode of MBC’s “How Do You Play?” took the viewers behind the scenes on the set of Refund Sisters’ music video for “Don’t Touch Me.”

For the music video director, Yoo Jae Suk tapped his college junior at Seoul Institute of the Arts, Hong Gained Ki. Hong Gained Ki has labored on music movies for artists comparable to Website positioning Taiji, BTS, and MAMAMOO. In his alter ego as “Jimmy Yoo,” Yoo Jae Suk requested if he might shoot the MV on a funds of 5 million gained (about $4,400). Hong Gained Ki was bowled over and stated, “The price of bills has gone up rather a lot,” however Yoo Jae Suk stated, “We did a trot music video for two.5 million gained [about $2,200].”

Hong Gained Ki stated, “There are 4 members of Refund Sisters. If every member had 2.5 million gained, it might come to a complete of 10 million gained [about $8,800].” With the promise of MBC’s help, Hong Gained Ki and Jimmy Yoo agreed to movie the music video on a funds of 10 million gained.

Jimmy Yoo continued to fluster Hong Gained Ki together with his requests, comparable to filming the music video inside eight hours. (Hong Gained Ki had estimated a shoot that might happen throughout 48 hours, which is regular for Ok-pop music movies.) Jimmy Yoo insisted on the eight-hour restrict and promised, “All 4 are fashionistas, so so as to reduce down on the time, we’ll restrict the quantity of outfit modifications.” He determined to mix the music video shoot with the style journal photograph shoot on the identical time so as to reduce down on the costuming charges.

On the day of the music video shoot, the members acquired modified whereas Jimmy Yoo, Jung Bong Gained (Jung Jae Hyung), and Kim Ji Sub (Kim Jong Min) ate lunch and talked in regards to the company’s brand track. Jung Bong Gained shared a few of his music samples, however Jimmy Yoo shot down all of them.

The music video shoot started with Uhm Jung Hwa (Man Okay) in a costume that paid homage to her legendary efficiency of “Eye” 27 years in the past. Uhm Jung Hwa was embarrassed by the costume and initially resisted it, however gave in and stated to Yoo Jae Suk, “I’m doing it since you signed me up for vocal classes in episode 10.”

As Uhm Jung Hwa acquired within the costume, Hwasa (Sil Bi) stated, “It seems like a homecoming, doesn’t it?” Uhm Jung Hwa commented, “It feels good now that I’m up right here.”

As Jimmy Yoo had deliberate, the photograph shoot for W Korea befell in the identical outfits and in the identical location because the music video set. Each member was highlighted in their very own distinctive colour: Lee Hyori (Chun Okay) in orange, Uhm Jung Hwa in purple, Hwasa in purple, and Jessi (Eun Bi) in pink.

Jung Bong Gained and Kim Ji Sub then acquired the concept of their heads to look within the music video and the photograph shoot themselves. Avoiding the eagle eye of Jimmy Yoo, the managers approached the photographer and managed to get themselves within the photograph shoot. Nonetheless, they weren’t in a position to get within the official music video, although the director promised to incorporate them in a particular “clip.”

Throughout the music video shoot, Kim Jong Min cheered everybody up by shouting “Combating” at intervals all through the present. He saved his voice and vitality up even if he has a live performance developing and wanted to avoid wasting his voice. He stated, “I wished to maintain cheering them on.”

Each member then acquired an opportunity to shine in tight closeups. The director was significantly impressed with Lee Hyori’s on-camera presence and Yoo Jae Suk stated, “This isn’t the time for her to be harvesting perilla on Jeju Island.” To Hwasa, the director noticed, “There’s a lot to be taught right here. Each member’s model is so totally different.”

