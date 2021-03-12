Watch: “River Where The Moon Rises” Cast And Crew Play Pranks On Each Other On Set

KBS launched a enjoyable behind-the-scenes video of the “River Where the Moon Rises” solid and crew enjoying foolish pranks on one another between takes.

The jokes start when Kim So Hyun by chance messes up a take by trying up too quick and she or he quips, “I did that so I might depart sooner.” On the throne, Kim Bup Rae (who performs King Pyeongwon) closes his eyes to focus, however Lee Ji Hoon playfully sneaks behind him and makes finger hearts earlier than tapping on the shoulder and ducking down behind the throne. On his second try, nevertheless, Kim Bup Rae catches him red-handed.

Later, Lee Ji Hoon tells the director, “I needed to purchase quite a lot of Pepero, however they have been all bought out.” The director asks, “Is it Pepero Day?” and Lee Ji Hoon confirms that it’s. Pepero Day is November 11 in Korea and it’s customized to provide Pepero (skinny cookie-like sticks dipped in chocolate) to at least one’s pals. The director says sternly, “It’s best to have given some to Kim So Hyun,” and Lee Ji Hoon says that he did. In mock affront, the director says, “So I used to be the one one you didn’t give them to?”

Kim So Hyun finds herself cracking up in matches of laughter even in a critical scene like when Choi Yu Hwa is being dragged by guards. Choi Yu Hwa and the opposite solid members catch her infectious laughter and chuckle too, whereas the director jokes, “It’s espresso time!” (The scene includes consuming a potion that appears like “espresso”.) The motive for Kim So Hyun’s frequent laughter is proven when the director throws himself into every scene, over-acting every character’s half and shouting all of the traces passionately to reveal to the actors what he needs to see.

