Watch: “River Where The Moon Rises” Previews Epic Love Story Of Kim So Hyun And Ji Soo In New Teaser

KBS 2TV’s upcoming historic drama “River Where the Moon Rises” has shared an epic new teaser!

A reinterpretation of a basic Goguryeo folks story, “River Where the Moon Rises” will inform the well-known love story of Princess Pyeonggang (performed by Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (performed by Ji Soo).

The newly launched teaser begins with On Dal’s father Normal On Hyup (Kang Ha Neul) being instructed that the queen is coming. He seems shocked, and the subsequent set of occasions present a devastating flip within the story. Troopers raid a village that turns into a sea of fireplace. On Hyup makes an attempt to cease the assaults, and little Pyeonggang (Heo Jeong Eun) witnesses the horrifying battle with teary eyes.

The pressure is heightened by a deep voiceover that instructions, “Kill the king of Goguryeo.” Pyeonggang, who’s now grown up, whips her sword out and factors it at somebody. Will probably be intriguing to search out out who gave the command and why she is making an attempt to eradicate the king.

Hae Mo Yong (Choi Yoo Hwa), an exquisite and highly effective girl who is decided to regulate the nation, and Go Geon (Lee Ji Hoon), a high elite basic, may also come into play and complicate the story.

Amid the chaos, love blossoms between Pyeonggang and On Dal. He tells her, “Don’t damage anybody any longer and shield your self. Your life is treasured.” Pyeonggang smiles softly in his route, however her smile vanishes within the subsequent clip when it’s revealed that she is a princess. She vows to search out out who she actually is, however the teaser hints her connection to On Dal will stay strong as he palms her a gold object and tells her, “With this, we’re on the identical facet.”

Take a look at the brand new teaser beneath:

“River Where the Moon Rises” will premiere on February 15 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

