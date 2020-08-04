General News

Watch: Rocket Punch Chases Away The Summer Heat With Refreshing “JUICY” Comeback MV

August 4, 2020
Rocket Punch is again with their third mini album “BLUE PUNCH” and a music video for the title observe “JUICY”!

“BLUE PUNCH” is the third album in Rocket Punch’s “COLOR PUNCH” collection, following “PINK PUNCH” and “RED PUNCH.”

“JUICY” is a summer season music of the hybrid lure style that was composed and written by standard producing duo Iggy Yongbae, who additionally produced their debut observe “BIM BAM BUM.”

Watch the intense and energetic music video under!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CEE7It_C85ok

