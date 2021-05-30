Watch Rooster Curry Section 2 Internet Collection Solid, Free up Date, Actress Names & Extra

The second one a part of the Rooster Curry internet collection launched at the Kooku App. Rooster Curry Section 2 internet collection solid Neelam Bhanushali, Athar Siddiqui, Ankita Dave within the lead roles. Rooster Curry Section 2 unlock date is 30 Would possibly 2021 whilst the primary section launched on 21 Would possibly 2021. On this internet collection, Ankita Dave is taking part in the position of a blind lady. The Internet Collection belongs to the style of Romance & Drama and urged to be considered via audiences above 18 years of age.

Rooster Curry Section 2 Internet Collection Tale

Rooster Curry Section 2 internet collection tale how Reena roams round in the home freely. Vaibhav cheats his spouse Sheela. Reena and Vaibhav each romance with none worry as a result of Sheela is blind. However she understands that any individual else is provide but even so her and her husband in the home. She understands that her husband is dishonest. At some point when Sheela was once cooking rooster curry she put the poison in it and serves it to the husband. When Vaibhav and Reena consume the rooster curry they each died in an instant. Watch Rooster Curry Section 2 internet collection on Kooku App from thirtieth Would possibly 2021.

Rooster Curry Section 2 Internet Collection Main points

Identify Rooster Curry Section 2 Solid Neelam Bhanushali, Athar siddiqui, Ankita Dave Style 18+, Romance, Drama, Thriller Sort Internet Collection Director I.A.Ok Free up Date 30May 2021 On-line Video Platform Kooku App Language Hindi Nation India

Rooster Curry Section 2 Internet Collection Trailer

