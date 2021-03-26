Watch: Rosé Takes 3rd Win For “On The Floor” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By IU, Super Junior, Jessi, And More

The March 26 episode of “Music Financial institution” featured Courageous Women’ “Rollin’” and Rosé’s “On the Floor” as candidates for first place. Rosé took her third win for “On the Floor” with 6,897 factors over 6,484 factors for “Rollin.’”
This week’s performers embrace BDC, GHOST9, MCND, Super Junior, VERIVERY, Weeekly, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), DRIPPIN, MIRAE, Soyeon, Ciipher, IU, WayV, WEi, Jessi, Jin Hae Seong, PURPLE KISS, and PENTAGON.
Winner Announcement:
Watch this week’s performances beneath:
GHOST9 – “SEOUL”
Ciipher – “I such as you”
MIRAE – “KILLA”
DRIPPIN – “Younger Blood”
WEi – “All Or Nothing”
PURPLE KISS – “Ponzona”
Weeekly – “After Faculty”
Jin Hae Seong – “Wind hill”
BDC – “MOON RIDER”
Soyeon – “Interview”
VERIVERY – “Get Away”
MCND – “Not over”
WayV – “Kick Again” (Korean Ver.)
PENTAGON – “DO or NOT”
WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) – “FEEL LIKE”
Jessi – “What Sort of X”
Super Junior – “Home Get together”
IU – “Epilogue” and “LILAC”
How does this text make you are feeling?
Add Comment