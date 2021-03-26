General News

Watch: Rosé Takes 3rd Win For “On The Floor” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By IU, Super Junior, Jessi, And More

March 26, 2021
1 Min Read

The March 26 episode of “Music Financial institution” featured Courageous Women’ “Rollin’” and Rosé’s “On the Floor” as candidates for first place. Rosé took her third win for “On the Floor” with 6,897 factors over 6,484 factors for “Rollin.’”

This week’s performers embrace BDC, GHOST9, MCND, Super Junior, VERIVERY, Weeekly, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), DRIPPIN, MIRAE, Soyeon, Ciipher, IU, WayV, WEi, Jessi, Jin Hae Seong, PURPLE KISS, and PENTAGON.

Winner Announcement:

Watch this week’s performances beneath:

GHOST9 – “SEOUL”

Ciipher – “I such as you”

MIRAE – “KILLA”

DRIPPIN – “Younger Blood”

WEi – “All Or Nothing”

PURPLE KISS – “Ponzona”

Weeekly – “After Faculty”

Jin Hae Seong – “Wind hill”

BDC – “MOON RIDER”

Soyeon – “Interview”

VERIVERY – “Get Away”

MCND – “Not over”

WayV – “Kick Again” (Korean Ver.)

PENTAGON – “DO or NOT”

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) – “FEEL LIKE”

Jessi – “What Sort of X”

Super Junior – “Home Get together”

IU – “Epilogue” and “LILAC”

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.