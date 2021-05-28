Watch RRR Film (Telugu) On Megastar Maa Channel

WATCH RRR MOVIE TELUGU ON STAR MAA
RRR film is directed by means of the preferred filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The film options Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Daisy Edgar Jones, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson in outstanding roles. The film is in line with the struggles of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Produced by means of DVV Danayya underneath DVV Leisure banner, RRR film options. It additionally comes underneath the name of “Upward thrust Roar Insurrection” – Hindi “Raththam Ranam Rowthiram’ – Tamil.
Take a look at the streaming rights of the film by means of quite a lot of platforms
RRR Film Maa TV Complete Main points
Film Title: RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram)
Style: Periodic Film
Channel: Megastar Maa TV
Liberate: 2022
Timing: But to be up to date
Streaming Platform: ZEE5
Language: Telugu
