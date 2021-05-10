Watch: “Running Man” Cast Is Trapped In Escape Room With Eerie Twist In New Preview

Get ready for a suspenseful new episode of “Running Man”!

On May 9, the SBS variety show aired an intriguing sneak peek of its upcoming episode, which will feature the cast racing against the clock to break out of a mysterious prison.

The clip begins with a voice ominously welcoming the “Running Man” members and instructing them to each choose a room to go into alone. Once they’re inside their respective rooms, an unseen figure locks all eight members in from the outside, and the caption reveals that “only those who are smart can escape” their cells.

Faced with a mission to rack up 100 points, the “Running Man” cast must put their knowledge to the test. Yang Se Chan begins calling out to his fellow members for help, asking them about various quiz questions, while Yoo Jae Suk triumphantly manages to break free.

However, the game isn’t over yet: in the next scene, Yoo Jae Suk exclaims, “I just got chills. What is this?!” Even after escaping their individual cells, the “Running Man” cast must work together to escape a series of rooms, and as the puzzles get harder, Yoo Jae Suk complains, “This is too hard.” The members begin worrying that they don’t have enough time, and HaHa frantically yells at them to hurry up.

While Yoo Jae Suk tells the cast, “We’ve got to get out of here quickly,” the captions tease that “something is blocking them from escaping.”

To find out what (or who) is working against the members—and whether they will manage to escape—tune in to the next episode of “Running Man” on May 16 at 5 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!

Catch up on the latest episodes of “Running Man” with English subtitles here:

Watch Now