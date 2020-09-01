Watch Rylan react to being called Dale on Supermarket Sweep

Rylan Clark-Neal could have already hosted one sequence of Supermarket Sweep, however that hasn’t stopped contestants complicated him with former presenter Dale Winton within the upcoming sequence.

In an unique clip of at the moment’s season two debut, we see contestant Alison buzz in to guess which celeb’s buying checklist Rylan is studying out earlier than mistakenly answering: “Adele, Dale?”

Rylan turns to the viewers in fake annoyance however then quips, “Alison, it’s genuinely the most important praise I can ever obtain so don’t worry about it.”

The competition seems mortified and her mix-up as her fellow opponents get the giggles.

One other celeb who’s buying checklist Rylan reads out in at the moment’s episode of Supermarket Sweep is that of the late Freddie Mercury.

The clues embrace: a white vest; a hoover; a faux moustache and a crown. Nonetheless, contestant Joyce solely wants to hear the primary couple earlier than buzzing in to reply accurately.

The legendary Dale offered Supermarket Sweep from 1993 till 2001 after which reprised his function on the helm in 2007.

The presenter died in 2018 on the age of 62.

In a current interview with RadioTimes.com, Rylan shared his pleasure to be again on air with the beloved sport present.

“It truly means rather a lot [to be back],” he stated. “I used to be very concerned in attempting to deliver Sweep again and it was a superb 12 months earlier than we did after I saved kind of hinting to my pals at Fremantle about Supermarket Sweep.”

“We labored actually exhausting to deliver it again and ITV stated, ‘Yeah, let’s do it’. It was such a fear, particularly with a present that individuals actually love and with somebody like Dale Winton within the function, it’s fairly massive footwear to fill.

“And on ITV2 as effectively – it’s a youthful channel. I used to be a little bit bit frightened as a result of I’m extra at residence together with your Doris and your Jean.”

Supermarket Sweep airs weekdays at 3pm on ITV from this afternoon, with the Celeb specials airing later within the 12 months. To search out out what else is on in the interim, try our TV Information.