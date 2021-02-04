Watch SAG Awards Nominations: Live Stream Announcement

“Mank” and “Emily in Paris” star Lily Collins and “Snowpiercer” and “Hamilton’s” Daveed Diggs will announce this yr’s nominees for the twenty seventh annual Display Actors Guild Awards on Thursday starting at 8 a.m. PT. The announcement shall be made accessible on the SAG Awards’ Instagram web page, marking the ceremony’s first time asserting nominees by means of a social media platform.

Previous to the announcement, SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris will kick off the day with an introduction. SAG Awards Committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin will share the annual stunt honors.

Sometimes held in January, the awards ceremony was initially pushed again two months because of the coronavirus pandemic, just like different awards reveals just like the Golden Globes, additionally normally held in January and now airing Feb. 28. Mid-January it was introduced that the ceremony will air on TNT and TBS April 4 starting at 9 p.m. ET to keep away from conflicting with the rescheduled Grammy Awards.

Wednesday’s Golden Globe nominations noticed Netflix dominate within the movie and TV classes, scoring 42 nods for tasks akin to “Mank,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “The Queen’s Gambit” and “The Crown,” and the SAG Awards are prone to provide extra of the identical. Notably, Black-led movies “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside,” “Da 5 Bloods” and “One Night time in Miami” have been shut out for greatest movement image drama, though Regina King nabbed a greatest director nom.

Selection Movie Awards Editor Clayton Davis predicts Carey Mulligan, Viola Davis, Frances McDormand, Vanessa Kirby and Sophia Loren will rating nods for greatest efficiency by a feminine actor in a number one movie position, whereas the late Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Hopkins and Riz Ahmed may very well be nominees for greatest efficiency by a male actor in a number one movie position. Steven Yeun and Delroy Lindo, additionally predicted to attain nods, have been shut out through the Golden Globes.

With greater than 100,000 actor members throughout the nation, the SAG-AFTRA union contributes to one of the crucial influential voting our bodies on the awards circuit, additionally spilling over into the Academy’s largest department and thus typically predicating how the Oscars will unfold.