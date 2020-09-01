Watch: Sandara Park Shares Emotional Cover Of OST From “One other Oh Hae Younger” After Starring In Musical

Sandara Park has gifted followers with a good looking cowl of Ben‘s “Like A Dream,” an OST for “One other Oh Hae Younger”!

Sandara Park performed Park Do Kyung’s ex-fiancée Oh Hae Younger in a latest musical model of the story, and she or he efficiently wrapped up performances for her first musical on Might 31. Primarily based on the favored tvN drama of the identical title, the musical tells the story of two girls who share the identical title however have utterly completely different personalities.

On August 30, Sandara Park took to her Instagram to share a snippet of the duvet and thanked followers for ready.

She shared the total clip on her YouTube channel the subsequent day. Take heed to her cowl beneath!

