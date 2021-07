Watch Saras Malayalam Film On-line (2021): Sara’s is the newest Malayalam film starring Anna Ben, Sunny Wayne, Siju Wilson in pivotal roles. Directed by way of Jude Anthany Joseph, the tale of the movie used to be penned by way of Akshay Hareesh. Sara’s Malayalam film might be streamed on-line on Amazon Top Video. It’s slated to be launched on fifth July 2021 (Monday).