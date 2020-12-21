Watch: “Saturday Night Stay” Makes Reference To BTS In Its Latest Cold Open

NBC’s “Saturday Night Stay” talked about BTS within the opening of its newest episode!

On December 19, the well-known American late-night sketch comedy present made a passing reference to BTS in its chilly open (the sketch that kicks off the present).

In the sketch, U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (performed by Maya Rudolph) tells Vice President Mike Pence (performed by Beck Bennett) that she has some excellent news, prompting him to excitedly exclaim, “Oh my God, BTS is touring once more?”

Final 12 months, BTS turned the primary Korean artist ever to carry out on the legendary American present, the place they premiered their hit music “Boy With Luv.”

Take a look at the clip of the newest “Saturday Night Stay” chilly open under! (BTS is talked about at 3:08 within the video.)