Watch: Seo In Guk Makes Park Bo Young A Life-Changing Offer In New “Doom At Your Service” Teaser

April 11, 2021
tvN’s “Doom at Your Service” launched its second teaser!

“Doom at Your Service” is a fantasy romance a few character named Myul Mang (Seo In Guk), who causes all the things he touches to fade, and a girl named Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young), who places her life on the road to keep away from her destiny.

The teaser begins with a closeup on Tak Dong Kyung’s face as she asks in a voiceover, “Is it harmful?” She is then seated subsequent to Myul Mang, whose voice says, “You select. Will you die right here, or will you are taking my hand?”

From a balcony, Tak Dong Kyung yells on the prime of her lungs, “I want all the things can be destroyed! Deliver doom upon all the things!”

After Myul Mang’s voice says, “Don’t remorse it,” Tak Dong Kyung shares, “I don’t simply need to reside. I need to reside fortunately.” The pair is proven at a seaside within the winter because the textual content, “I wanted for doom, and love got here,” flashes on the display screen.

“Doom at Your Service” premieres Might 10 at 9 p.m. KST and will probably be out there on Viki.

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

