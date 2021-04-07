Watch: Seo In Guk Mysteriously Shows Up At Park Bo Young’s Door In 1st Teaser For “Doom At Your Service”

tvN’s upcoming fantasy drama “Doom at Your Service” has launched the primary teaser!

“Doom at Your Service” is a fantasy romance drama a few man named Myul Mang, which suggests “doom” in Korean, who causes all the things he touches to fade (Seo In Guk) and a girl named Tak Dong Kyung who places her life on the road to keep away from her destiny (Park Bo Younger). It’s written by Im Me Ah Ri of “Magnificence Inside” and directed by Kwon Younger Il of “My Unfamiliar Household.”

The teaser begins with Tak Dong Kyung crying out loud, “Let the world fall into ruins! Please deliver doom upon it!” Her doorbell all of the sudden rings, and Tak Dong Kyung seems to be by way of the peephole to see who may very well be outdoors. By way of the lens, nonetheless, Tak Dong Kyung solely sees uncommon scenes reminiscent of sudden surroundings and a nuclear bomb exploding.

When Tak Dong Kyung hesitantly opens the door, she is greeted by Myul Mang, who was hiding behind the entrance door. Tak Dong Kyung asks, “Who’re you?” and Myul Mang responds, “Myul Mang (Doom),” with a vivid smile on his face.

Watch the complete teaser beneath!

“Doom at Your Service” will premiere on Might 10 at 9 p.m. KST following the conclusion of “Navillera.”

