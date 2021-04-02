Watch: Seo In Guk, Park Bo Younger, Lee Soo Hyuk, Kang Tae Oh, And More Share Excitement For Upcoming Romance Drama

tvN has launched a behind-the-scenes video from the script studying of the upcoming drama “Doom at Your Service”!

“Doom at Your Service” is a fantasy romance drama a few man referred to as “doom” who causes all the pieces he touches to fade (Seo In Guk), and a girl who places her life on the road to keep away from her destiny (Park Bo Younger). It’s written by Im Me-ari (“Magnificence Inside”) and directed by Kwon Younger Il (“My Unfamiliar Household”).

Park Bo Younger stars as Tak Dong Kyung, a girl who has lived an atypical life with none clear objectives or desires. When she out of the blue solely has 100 days to reside, she makes a dangerous contract with a mysterious determine to alter her destiny.

Seo In Guk stars as Myul Mang (actually means “break” or “doom”), whom the actor introduces as, “He’s not human. He’s a personality that needs for the destruction of the world.” Though his character walks alone by the streets of crowded folks, he finds himself drawn to Tak Dong Kyung’s combative persona.

The drama additionally stars Lee Soo Hyuk as Cha Joo Ik, the top editor on the internet novel writer the place Tak Dong Kyung works. He’s described because the “grasp” of the primary kiss and helps his internet novelists to create higher romantic tales by giving them romantic inspiration in actual life. In the video, Park Bo Younger admires his performing and says, “He is available in with such a candy smile after which turns completely chilly as quickly as filming is about to start out.”

Kang Tae Oh seems as Lee Hyun Kyu, a café proprietor who regrets operating away from his past love. Shin Do Hyun performs Na Ji Na, an internet novelist who will get caught up in a love triangle between Cha Joo Ik and Lee Hyun Kyu. The actress stated, “That is my first time performing in a love story. I hope to indicate my development as I stroll this path strewn with roses and thorns.”

Different forged members embrace Jung Ji So, SF9’s Dawon, and Woo Hee Jin.

Park Bo Younger and Seo In Guk shared that they had been drawn to the drama as a result of the script was entertaining. Park Bo Younger stated, “I felt like I may deeply relate to the character as I learn, and I hope the viewers really feel that too.” Seo In Guk stated, “The character was very interesting and I actually needed to play him.”

Requested how they felt about working with one another, Park Bo Younger laughed and stated, “It’s about time! I felt that we might work collectively someday, so I’m glad that we may meet in such an amazing challenge.” Seo In Guk stated, “We’ve met a number of instances offscreen. There are a number of administrators that we’ve each labored with in separate initiatives. So we’ve at all times needed to work collectively.”

The forged was additionally requested what needs they’d make in the event that they solely had 100 days to reside. Shin Do Hyun exclaimed, “I feel everybody would have stated mine already! Wishing for extra needs (Lee Soo Hyuk made this want), or wishing to reside longer (Seo In Guk made this want) or wishing that my family members wouldn’t be too unhappy (Park Bo Younger made this want).”

Take a look at the video beneath!

“Doom at Your Service” premieres someday in Might.