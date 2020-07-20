Watch: Seo Ji Hoon Learns How To Charismatically Hold Hwang Jung Eum While Filming “To All The Guys Who Loved Me”

KBS 2TV’s “To All the Guys Who Loved Me” launched a brand new behind-the-scenes have a look at the drama!

The starting of the video presents a peek into the busy lifetime of Hwang Jung Eum, who performs the function of Seo Hyun Joo. She performs quite a few bodily demanding duties throughout the filming, together with carrying a suitcase up a flight of stairs and falling backwards to catch a flower bouquet at her buddy’s wedding ceremony. Afterwards, Hwang Jung Eum watches her scenes on the monitor with a happy smile.

The following clip exhibits Hwang Jung Eum and the opposite solid members rehearsing their actions for an argument that takes place at her single wedding ceremony ceremony earlier than transferring on to a scene that includes a particular look by Lee Jong Hyuk. The pair look like immersed in filming, however Hwang Jung Eum all of a sudden smiles and begins laughing, saying, “Why do you retain getting your strains incorrect?” In response, Lee Jong Hyuk stands up as he jokingly argues that he wasn’t getting his strains incorrect, and Hwang Jung Eum apologizes. They try to movie the scene once more, however Lee Jong Hyuk forgets his strains, prompting one other smile from Hwang Jung Eum.

Subsequent, Seo Ji Hoon, who performs Park Do Kyum, one of many males vying for Hwang Jung Eum’s coronary heart, practices a scene during which he has to carry her. Lee Jong Hyuk steps in to point out how you can maintain her, incomes reward from the director. Seo Ji Hoon then rehearses chirping cutely like a chick.

Watch the complete making-of video beneath!

The subsequent episode of “To All the Guys Who Loved Me” airs on July 20 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, catch the newest episode beneath:

