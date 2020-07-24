Watch: Seo Ji Hoon, Yoon Hyun Min, And Hwang Jung Eum Get Playful And Close While Filming “To All The Guys Who Loved Me”

KBS 2TV’s “To All the Guys Who Loved Me” launched a brand new behind-the-scenes video!

The new making-of video begins with Hwang Jung Eum, Noh Susanna, and Track Sang Eun exchanging a pure dialog as in the event that they’re shut mates in actual life in addition to within the drama. In a special behind-the-scenes clip, Seo Ji Hoon, Yoon Hyun Min, and Hwang Jung Eum lie down on the grass to relaxation between filming. When filming begins, the three carry laughter to the set with their intimate appearing.

After watching the scene between Seo Ji Hoon and Yoon Hyun Min unfold, Hwang Jung Eum praises, “They’re good.” Yoon Hyun Min additionally unintentionally refers himself as “oppa” (time period females use to deal with older males) relatively than “hyung” (time period males use to deal with older males) when speaking to Seo Ji Hoon.

At a special location, Hwang Jung Eum adorably rolls throughout the ground to get to the place she must be subsequent to Yoon Hyun Min. When filming begins, she checks particulars resembling which route she ought to face with the director. After wrapping up the scene, Hwang Jung Eum factors to Yoon Hyun Min and shares, “He’s actually sleeping.”

“To All the Guys Who Loved Me” airs each Monday and Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. KST.

