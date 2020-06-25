Watch: Seo Kang Joon Stars In Jung Seung Hwan’s Emotional “Strolling Along The Moon” MV

Jung Seung Hwan has launched a brand new music referred to as “Strolling Along the Moon,” and the music video options actors Seo Kang Joon and Hong Ji Yoon!

“Strolling Along the Moon” was produced as a part of toothpaste model Dentiste’s 2020 Dentiste Marketing campaign. The music’s lyrics are about the best way somebody falls in love as naturally as night time turns to day, and Jung Seung Hwan flawlessly expresses the lyrics along with his emotional voice. In the music video, Seo Kang Joon performs a loving couple with Hong Ji Yoon, a rookie actress who appeared in JTBC’s “My Nation.”

Watch the music video beneath!

Additionally take a look at Seo Kang Joon’s newest drama “I’ll Go to You When the Climate is Good“:

