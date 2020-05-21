Watch: Seo Ye Ji And Kim Soo Hyun Are Ready To Portray An Odd Love Story In 1st Teaser For New Drama

tvN’s upcoming drama “Psycho However It’s Okay” (working title) has shared a primary glimpse of Seo Ye Ji and Kim Soo Hyun as their new characters!

Described as a “therapeutic romance that resembles a storybook fantasy,” “Psycho However It’s Okay” will inform the story of a neighborhood well being employee at a psychiatric ward who doesn’t have time for love and a storybook author who has by no means recognized love. After assembly each other, the 2 slowly start to heal one another’s emotional wounds.

Kim Soo Hyun will star because the lonely protagonist Moon Kang Tae who grew to become the breadwinner of his household at an early age after he and his brother misplaced their mother and father. Seo Ye Ji will rework into Go Moon Younger, a profitable kids’s guide creator who suffers from delinquent persona dysfunction.

The teaser begins off with an eerie melody that feels like one thing you’ll hear from a music field. The caption describes the drama as “a little unusual romantic comedy about love.” Somebody scribbles out the phrase “love” and cuts out characters with a pointy craft knife to type the phrase “psycho.”

In the direction of the top of the clip, Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji make quick however memorable appearances. Seo Ye Ji is standing in the course of what appears to be like like a greenhouse filled with vegetation, and she or he gazes blankly at a pink guide in her arms. In the meantime, Kim Soo Hyun stares off into the space in melancholy, and the mushy breeze that blows previous him heightens the mysterious aura round him.

“Psycho However It’s Okay” is scheduled to premiere on June 20.

Watch the teaser under!