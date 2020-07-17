Watch: Seo Ye Ji And Kim Soo Hyun Deal With A Surprising And Funny Interruption While Filming “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” has launched a brand new behind-the-scenes video!

The clip begins with Kim Soo Hyun, Park Gyu Younger, Oh Jung Se, and Kim Mi Kyung filming a scene the place they eat collectively. Throughout break, Oh Jung Se and Kim Soo Hyun joke and snigger like actual brothers. As soon as filming formally begins, the 2 actors wipe the grins from their faces and immerse into their roles. Nevertheless, Kim Soo Hyun has a tough time selecting up a facet dish together with his chopsticks, and he bursts out in frustration, making the crew snigger at his silliness.

Subsequent, Kim Soo Hyun movies with Park Jin Joo. He can’t cease laughing at any time when he seems to be at her, and he barely manages to movie with out bursting into laughter. The director advises him to not look again at Park Jin Joo, and the actress jokes, “Why would you look again? That is my space!” Kim Soo Hyun explains, “I believed you may not be wanting, so I simply glanced behind me.”

Kim Soo Hyun continues to snigger at Park Jin Joo, and he factors to the making-of digital camera, inflicting her to smile in response. He lastly asks her, “What’s flawed with you?” She pretends to be speaking on the cellphone, and he explodes with laughter once more.

Then Seo Ye Ji seems on the display to movie with Park Jin Joo. When she is finished completely performing her strains, Kim Soo Hyun involves her facet and wraps a thick padded jacket over her shoulders as he feedback, “That was nice.”

Kim Soo Hyun, Park Gyu Younger, and different forged members who play the medical workforce on the psychological hospital movie a scene the place they do morning train. Park Gyu Younger will get nervous she may overlook the actions and asks somebody to face in entrance of her and do the choreography together with her. Kim Soo Hyun does his greatest, however he makes probably the most bloopers, inflicting the forged and crew to chuckle at his embarrassment.

Lastly, Seo Ye Ji and Kim Soo Hyun immerse right into a critical scene the place they must argue. Out of nowhere, a rooster cries out, and Seo Ye Ji can’t assist however snigger. Kim Soo Hyun stays critical, and Seo Ye Ji is fast to get again into the temper. Regardless of the rooster’s cries, they proceed their performing and finally end it with success. Seo Ye Ji feedback, “The rooster was so humorous,” and Kim Soo Hyun playfully raps “hen” in a “hip hop” approach.

The following episode of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” will air on July 18 at 9 p.m. KST.

