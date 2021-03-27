Watch: Seo Ye Ji Discovers The Uncomfortable Truth About Kim Kang Woo In Upcoming Mystery Thriller Film

Seo Ye Ji and Kim Kang Woo’s movie “Reminiscence of Tomorrow” (literal title) has launched an intriguing trailer!

The thriller thriller is a few lady named Soo Jin (Seo Ye Ji) who begins to see the longer term when she loses her reminiscence. As she items collectively her complicated reminiscences, she discovers the stunning fact about her husband Ji Hoon (Kim Kang Woo).

The trailer beings with Soo Jin waking up within the hospital. She has no reminiscences, however from some level on, she begins to see the way forward for different individuals. She runs into a bit lady within the elevator and greets her with a candy smile. Nonetheless, Soo Jin realizes this baby is about to get right into a lethal accident. She additionally predicts her neighbor on the seventh flooring goes to die.

Ji Hoon turns into aggravated by her claims to see the longer term. He tells her, “You’re believing in one thing that hasn’t even occurred but.” The clip hints that there’s one thing suspicious about Ji Hoon who’s interrogated by a detective. Soo Jin finds totally different clues that time out issues aren’t what they appear. Her voiceover calls for Ji Hoon about his identification, and his voiceover fearfully asks, “Have your reminiscences returned?”

On the finish of the clip, Soo Jin sees one thing from a doorway, and he or she declares, “I positively noticed it.”

Take a look at the trailer beneath!

“Reminiscence of Tomorrow” will air in April.

Watch Seo Ye Ji in “Lawless Lawyer” beneath!

Watch Now

And take a look at Kim Kang Woo in “Lady of 9.9 Billion” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)