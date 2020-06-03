Watch: Seo Ye Ji Tells An Eerie Story And Gets Up Close With Kim Soo Hyun In “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” has launched a brand new teaser giving viewers a sneak peek into the connection between Seo Ye Ji and Kim Soo Hyun.

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” stars Kim Soo Hyun as Moon Kang Tae, a group well being employee at a psychiatric ward, and Seo Ye Ji as Go Moon Younger, a youngsters’s storybook author with delinquent character dysfunction.

The teaser has Go Moon Younger studying a narrative, but it surely isn’t your typical youngsters’s e book. She says, “I don’t like flowers which have petals that drop one after the other. I like magnolias as a result of the petals drop unexpectedly. I like that, that’s fairly.” She goes on to say, “Mother, I wish to be a reasonably witch.” The younger lady who was sitting on her lap and listening to the story runs away crying, however Go Moon Younger is unaffected.

She goes on to say, “This storybook is about the truth that you’ll be able to by no means go in opposition to your destiny.” She will get up shut and private with Moon Kang Tae because the tagline reads, “There’s nothing sophisticated about destiny, we’re fated.”

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” will premiere on June 20 at 9 p.m. KST. Watch the brand new teaser beneath!