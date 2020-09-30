Watch: Seohyun And Go Kyung Pyo Fatefully Meet Through Their Tangled Web Of Lies In Upcoming JTBC Drama

JTBC launched a spotlight video for his or her upcoming drama “Non-public Lives.”

“Non-public Lives” takes place in the course of the present age through which individuals share, steal, and fabricate their personal lives. It’s about con artists mobilizing all their strategies to reveal the nation’s main “personal life,” and it stars Ladies’ Era’s Seohyun, Go Kyung Pyo, Kim Hyo Jin, Kim Younger Min, and extra.

The spotlight video reveals a glimpse of Cha Ju Eun’s (performed by Seohyun) life as a con-artist. Ever since she was little, she joined her father Cha Hyun Tae (performed by Park Sung Geun) and mom Kim Mi Sook (performed by Music Solar Mi) to rip-off others. Kim Mi Sook tells Cha Ju Eun, “I instructed you this isn’t fraud; it’s a documentary! And you’re not an additional. You’re the stuntman.”

With that, Kim Mi Sook shoves her daughter right into a van, and Cha Ju Eun lands on the ground with a loud thud. Kim Mi Sook pretends to be shocked, and she or he runs round in a panic with a purpose to trick the driving force into paying them. On high of that, Cha Hyun Tae runs a church as a faux pastor, however he ultimately will get caught by the police.

Regardless of these harsh classes in life, Cha Ji Eun additionally grows as much as be a con-artist herself. In the future, she fatefully encounters Lee Jung Hwan (performed by Go Kyung Pyo), who’s described as “a person with an unknowable identification.” He foregoes the tacky pick-up traces and straightforwardly asks her for 5 minutes of her time. Cha Ji Eun provides him a uncertain look as she asks him why, and he guarantees to make her chuckle in 5 minutes.

After that fateful day, the 2 run into one another a number of instances, and it nearly appears as if Lee Jung Hwan is deliberately following her. Regardless of her sport of “hard-to-get,” she ultimately provides him an opportunity, and the 2 begin courting. Their con-artist methods proceed although, and viewers will discover it attention-grabbing to see how their relationship will develop and progress when their lives are only a tangled internet of lies.

Watch the spotlight video under!

“Non-public Lives” premieres on October 7 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seohyun within the drama “Time” under!

Watch Now