Watch Seth MacFarlane’s Live Valentine’s Day Concert Here

Tonight Seth MacFarlane and Selection associate to convey you a night of songs for charity.

Beginning at 7:00 p.m. Pacific, 10:00 p.m. Japanese MacFarlane, accompanied by his jazz band will carry out a particular stay present.

Within the midst of the winter leg of the COVID-19 pandemic, the live performance presents viewers a solution to join by stay music by watching an intimate efficiency from Macfarlane’s house. Not solely a Valentine’s Day celebration, the digital occasion will profit the Movement Image & Tv Fund and the BrightFocus Basis, two nonprofits which might be working collectively on Alzheimer’s illness analysis and care.

The efficiency follows up Macfarlane’s checklist of music releases final 12 months, together with album “Nice Songs from Stage & Display” and EP “Songs from Dwelling,” a collaboration with singer Liz Gillies (“Dynasty,” “Victorious). He was additionally featured on Meghan Trainor’s vacation album, “A Very Trainor Christmas,” for his or her rendition of “White Christmas.”

“Seth’s live performance will convey our group collectively to benefit from the therapeutic energy of music,” MPTF President and CEO Bob Beitcher stated upon announcement of the occasion.

MPTF ensures working and retired members of the leisure group are cared for with a security web of well being and social companies. The group guides the business workforce by life’s obstacles by providing momentary monetary help, case administration, residential dwelling and extra.

BrightFocus Basis is a worldwide scientific analysis engine, serving as a top-level supply of personal analysis funding for not simply Alzheimer’s illness, but additionally macular degeneration and glaucoma. A virtually $50 million funding, its world portfolio consists of over 220 scientific tasks.

Lilly and Biomeme are additionally sponsoring the occasion and are matching donations dollar-for-dollar as much as $20,000.

Benefit from the live performance beneath: