Watch: Seungjae And Si An Return To “The Return Of Superman” For 7th Anniversary Special

The most recent episode of “The Return of Superman” featured some surprising acquainted faces!

On the November 8 broadcast of the KBS actuality present, a number of of the households acquired collectively for a particular celebration of this system’s seventh anniversary. William, Bentley, Hao, Rawon, Raim, Yeon Woo, and Ha Younger have been invited to a “magical village” for kids during which they might play collectively to their hearts’ content material.

Nevertheless, there was one other shock in retailer: midway by way of the episode, Seungjae and Si An—who was once regulars on the present with their respective dads Go Ji Yong and Lee Dong Gook up till final 12 months—made a shock look on the village. All of the dad and mom marveled at how a lot the 2 children had grown since they final appeared on the present—and the way nicely they performed with the youthful children whereas taking care of them.

As Seungjae and Si An are the identical age as Yeon Woo (seven years previous by Korean reckoning), the trio shortly bonded over races and arm-wrestling matches.

In a while within the episode, Lee Dong Gook and the remainder of his youngsters appeared collectively on the village, the place they adorably took turns introducing themselves to the gang.

Regardless of his dad Gary‘s protests, Hao hilariously acquired up and joined Lee Dong Gook’s household on the entrance for his or her introductions. Lee Dong Gook jokingly launched Hao as their household’s sixth baby, and when he requested Hao, “You’re our sixth, proper?” Hao cracked everybody up by replying, “Sure!”

Lastly, the celebration ended with an impromptu dance get together during which the children danced to BTS’s “Fireplace” and “Dynamite,” together with Block B’s Zico’s “Any Tune.”

Watch “The Return of Superman” with English subtitles under!

Watch Now