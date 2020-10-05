Watch: SEVENTEEN Announces October Comeback Date + Unveils Cinematic 1st Teaser

Prepare for SEVENTEEN’s return!

On October 5 at midnight KST, SEVENTEEN launched their very first teaser for his or her upcoming comeback this month: a surprising video with retro vibes entitled “The Invitation For Youth ‘; [Semicolon].’”

The cinematic teaser options the members boarding a prepare and receiving “invites” that inform them to “work onerous,” “play onerous,” and “relaxation onerous.” The clip ends with the message, “Take a break, there’s a protracted journey forward of you,” earlier than formally asserting that SEVENTEEN can be returning with a particular album on October 19 at 6 p.m. KST.

A newly launched preview of the album packaging has additionally revealed that SEVENTEEN can be releasing 13 totally different variations of “Semicolon”—one for every member—for its first version solely.

Are you excited for SEVENTEEN’s comeback? Try their new teaser under, and keep tuned for updates!