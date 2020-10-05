General News

Watch: SEVENTEEN Announces October Comeback Date + Unveils Cinematic 1st Teaser

October 5, 2020
1 Min Read

Prepare for SEVENTEEN’s return!

On October 5 at midnight KST, SEVENTEEN launched their very first teaser for his or her upcoming comeback this month: a surprising video with retro vibes entitled “The Invitation For Youth ‘; [Semicolon].’”

The cinematic teaser options the members boarding a prepare and receiving “invites” that inform them to “work onerous,” “play onerous,” and “relaxation onerous.” The clip ends with the message, “Take a break, there’s a protracted journey forward of you,” earlier than formally asserting that SEVENTEEN can be returning with a particular album on October 19 at 6 p.m. KST.

A newly launched preview of the album packaging has additionally revealed that SEVENTEEN can be releasing 13 totally different variations of “Semicolon”—one for every member—for its first version solely.

Are you excited for SEVENTEEN’s comeback? Try their new teaser under, and keep tuned for updates!

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment