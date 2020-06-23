General News

Watch: SEVENTEEN Breaks Into Dance No Matter What In Optimistic “Left & Proper” MV

SEVENTEEN is again with their seventh mini album “Heng:garæ” and a music video for the title monitor “Left & Proper”!

The album “Heng:garæ” will get its title from the Korean phrase for a bunch of individuals tossing somebody within the air and represents their need to go up utilizing their very own energy amidst the chaotic uncertainties of youth.

“Left & Proper” consists and written by BUMZU and Woozi, and Vernon additionally took half in writing the lyrics. The track takes a contemporary strategy to the hip hop sound of the 2000s and exhibits SEVENTEEN’s optimistic power.

Watch the music video beneath!

