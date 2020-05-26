General News

Watch: SEVENTEEN Celebrates 5th Debut Anniversary With Special “Snap Shoot” Video Directed By Mingyu

May 26, 2020
SEVENTEEN has celebrated their fifth debut anniversary in a enjoyable method!

On Could 26, the group uploaded a particular video for “Snap Shoot,” which is a b-side on their third studio album “An Ode.”

The video is self-produced with Mingyu being credited as Director, Producer, Director of Pictures, Editor, Gaffer, Artwork Director, 2D, and Stylist. The clip additionally options cameos from American artists Kero 1 and Tobi Lou.

Joyful fifth anniversary to SEVENTEEN!

